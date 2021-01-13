Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,052 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 681% compared to the typical volume of 391 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 188,209 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 82,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 432,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

FLY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $300.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. Fly Leasing has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.