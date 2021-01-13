Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Concho Resources Call Options (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 10,573 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,639% compared to the typical daily volume of 608 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 155.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,029 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,030,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,045,000 after buying an additional 681,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,153,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $536,232,000 after buying an additional 450,526 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 521,895 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after buying an additional 418,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after buying an additional 376,295 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

NYSE:CXO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.98.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.73 million. Research analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CXO shares. Stephens lowered shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.99.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.