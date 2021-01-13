Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 520 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,774 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. United Bank boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,002,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $562,413,000 after purchasing an additional 428,180 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,470 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,671,000 after buying an additional 52,757 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,385.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,999 shares of company stock valued at $50,912,874. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.18. 6,607,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,657,937. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.45. The company has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.97.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.