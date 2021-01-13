Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 5,972 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,991,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 496,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,555 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 39,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.98. 15,362,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,952,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.