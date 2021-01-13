Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.16. 2,345,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,099. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

