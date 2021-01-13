IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 88,482 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.83.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $163.11. 2,417,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

