Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Acquired by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,258. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $25.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.