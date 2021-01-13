Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 53,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,412,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,573,000 after buying an additional 587,393 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 927,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,397,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.