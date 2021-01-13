Ballew Advisors Inc Has $18.32 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ballew Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.1% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $381.16. 3,747,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,166. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.03 and its 200 day moving average is $345.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

