Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,058,147.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,024. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $88.15. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

