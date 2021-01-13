RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,270 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 62,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,979,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

