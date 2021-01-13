Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,289,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,021,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.