Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $213,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.49. 3,851,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,826,150. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

