Critical Survey: Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) vs. The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK)

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of The Peck shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of The Peck shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Peck has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and The Peck, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 0 0 N/A The Peck 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and The Peck’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A The Peck $28.22 million 2.98 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

Fusion Fuel Green has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Peck.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and The Peck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A -14.90% -1.36% The Peck -3.69% -17.97% -5.00%

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats The Peck on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About The Peck

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

