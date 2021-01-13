renBTC Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, renBTC has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $37,487.78 or 0.99890241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $481.05 million and $28.46 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00106585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00060249 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00238840 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,349.82 or 0.86199598 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 12,832 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

