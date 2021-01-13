Fundamenta Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Fundamenta token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $91,445.47 and approximately $405,588.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00106585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00060249 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00238840 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,349.82 or 0.86199598 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

