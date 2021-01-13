ILCOIN (ILC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $133,481.00

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. One ILCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ILCOIN has a market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $133,481.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ILCOIN

ILCOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,577,136,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,439,987 tokens. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

ILCOIN Token Trading

ILCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

