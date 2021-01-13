CVCoin Market Cap Tops $1.50 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $129,099.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00106585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00060249 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00238840 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,349.82 or 0.86199598 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

