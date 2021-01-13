Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.87.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,860,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after buying an additional 203,780 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,825,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,740,000 after acquiring an additional 47,627 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 48.1% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,358,000 after acquiring an additional 566,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,643,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 77.1% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,787,000 after acquiring an additional 565,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

