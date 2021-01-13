Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,576 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,576 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $366.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,552. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.36. The firm has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,376 shares of company stock worth $7,187,423 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

