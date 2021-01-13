Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is EWG Elevate Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $366.95. 1,887,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,376 shares of company stock worth $7,187,423 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

