Brokerages Expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. Solar Capital reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.76 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SLRC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 13.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 13.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. 115,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,633. Solar Capital has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $741.66 million, a PE ratio of -73.12 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

