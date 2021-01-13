Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Raised by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $82.34. 9,612,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,219,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

