Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Raised by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 48,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $82.34. 9,612,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,219,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.