Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 6,916 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after buying an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $316.04. 22,365,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,573,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $319.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.