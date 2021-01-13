Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,287 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises 2.0% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $32,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $14,202,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,788. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $93.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.