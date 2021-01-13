Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Discovery by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 87,053 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,533,000 after acquiring an additional 258,435 shares during the period. 37.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.37.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,016,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,220,115. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

