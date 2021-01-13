RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,618 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.54. 6,748,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,902,924. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

