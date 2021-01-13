Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases Shares of 17,756 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,574,000 after acquiring an additional 431,169 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 59,952 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 176,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after buying an additional 39,304 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 25,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.9% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 92,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 26,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.49. 3,695,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,182. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

