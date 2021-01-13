Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $5,544,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,438,400 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

K stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.46.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

