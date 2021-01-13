RNC Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Micron Technology by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,215,000 after purchasing an additional 226,395 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 115.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.91. 14,990,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,424,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $84.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,690 shares of company stock worth $8,050,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

