RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 754 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies comprises about 2.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $47,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.25.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.25. 1,198,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,442. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $142.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.56.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

