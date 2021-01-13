IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,916 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 115,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.37. 7,257,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,374,213. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

