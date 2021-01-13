Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 31260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RUP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) from C$3.45 to C$6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.13. The company has a market cap of C$7.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.33.

In other Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$48,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,703,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,761,112. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $58,435 and have sold 30,900 shares valued at $168,400.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

