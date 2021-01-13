Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$112.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$106.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$622,089.52 and a P/E ratio of -23.38.

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1,083.23%.

In other news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 350 shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$95.50 per share, with a total value of C$33,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,368,074.50.

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

