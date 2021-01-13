Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 224350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Cowen raised Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB boosted their target price on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 56.93.

In other Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) news, Director Dani Reiss sold 78,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.24, for a total transaction of C$3,492,446.36. Also, Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.46, for a total value of C$133,386.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,097.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

