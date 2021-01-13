BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Up 378.0% in December

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 378.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE CII traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 65,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,666. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 214.7% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 72,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 49,484 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 95.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 18.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

