Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) Decreases By 69.5%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE BSE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.64. 11,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,167. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
