Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) Decreases By 69.5%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BSE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.64. 11,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,167. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.