Axalta Coating Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 28,250 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,403% compared to the average volume of 1,879 call options.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 831,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 53,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,993. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

