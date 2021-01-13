Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 208.0% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:AFT remained flat at $$14.72 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,857. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $66,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.