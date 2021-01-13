Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $4.65 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 80,767 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,204,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

