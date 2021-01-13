Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Blucora alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Blucora by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Blucora by 181.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCOR traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blucora will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.