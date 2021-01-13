Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

ENLV has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:ENLV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. 45,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,993. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $140.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

