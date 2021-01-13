Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. 813,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,302. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.36 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $140,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $343,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $713,688. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,699,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,005,000 after purchasing an additional 616,367 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,801,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,289,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 154,192 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 451,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 130,662 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

