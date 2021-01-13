Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $111,714.80 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $111,714.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $118,677.95.
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $118,982.35.
- On Friday, November 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $87,900.00.
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $63,858.60.
- On Tuesday, November 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $61,448.40.
- On Tuesday, October 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $133,327.20.
Shares of VIR traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. 1,976,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,896. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,074,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,865,000 after buying an additional 212,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 93,486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 435,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $7,059,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.