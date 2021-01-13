Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $111,714.80 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $111,714.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $118,677.95.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $118,982.35.

On Friday, November 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $87,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $63,858.60.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $61,448.40.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $133,327.20.

Shares of VIR traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. 1,976,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,896. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.65.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a negative net margin of 293.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,074,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,865,000 after buying an additional 212,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 93,486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 435,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $7,059,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

