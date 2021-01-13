Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Sells $264,249.68 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $264,249.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. 384,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,531. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

