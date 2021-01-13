Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Sells $264,249.68 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $264,249.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. 384,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,531. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.
About Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
