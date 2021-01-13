DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $319,474.68

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $319,474.68 and approximately $13,369.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016493 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007644 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

