Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives $24.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.14.

SEM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $109,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at $718,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,348. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Select Medical by 58.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 146.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,098,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after buying an additional 1,248,020 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 124.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after buying an additional 731,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 208.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 389,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 26.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after buying an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 515,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

