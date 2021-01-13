Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $49.91 million and $443,349.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.48 or 0.00009298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,469.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,118.44 or 0.02984973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.39 or 0.00388024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $491.10 or 0.01310669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.80 or 0.00554596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.54 or 0.00447136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.15 or 0.00307315 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019899 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,327,930 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

