Omni 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $987,934.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Omni has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $987,934.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $3.78 or 0.00010095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $145.39 or 0.00388024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,138 coins and its circulating supply is 562,822 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

